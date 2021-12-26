Look: This Reporter’s Question For Bill Belichick Is Going Viral

On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots hosted the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal matchup of AFC East teams.

Just a few weeks ago in Buffalo, the Patriots used a strong rushing attack to take down Josh Allen and the Bills. Well, Allen and the Bills exacted their revenge this afternoon with an impressive 33-21 victory.

Following the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters about the contest. Most of the questions centered around what happened during the actual game.

However, one brave reporter decided to ask Bill an off-topic question. She wondered if Belichick had any New Year’s resolutions for this year.

Here was his response.

This is the single-most courageous journalist I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/kDJdzgym6N — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 26, 2021

It’s an intriguing question, and one that probably would have received a quality answer from Belichick if the Patriots had actually won the game.

With the loss, however, Belichick was clearly not in the mood to talk about anything other than the game. Following the loss, the Patriots fell behind the Bills in the AFC East.

Next up for New England is a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.