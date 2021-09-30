Look: Ticket Prices For Patriots vs. Bucs Are Crazy

It may go down as the most hyped regular season game in NFL history by the time we actually get to Sunday as the New England Patriots take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ticket prices alone should be proof enough of that.

According to TMZ Sports, the cheapest tickets for the game are upwards of $275 on StubHub as of writing. The average ticket price is a whopping $1,222 on the ticket reseller. Per the report, that amount outpaces the second-most expensive NFL game by 20-percent.

That’s a sum that dwarfs some of the biggest and most anticipated college football games of the past few years. But much like those games, this NFL game at Gillette Stadium may have the sense of a once-ever experience.

Tom Brady will be returning to the stadium where he helped the New England Patriots raise a half-dozen Super Bowl banners and became an NFL legend. It will be an emotional return to be sure.

Tom Brady's Return To New England Most In-Demand Game Of NFL Seasonhttps://t.co/lhHTOhkNqx — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 30, 2021

Even if this isn’t Brady’s final NFL season, it’s in all likelihood going to be the last time he sets foot in Gillette Stadium as an NFL player.

The Buccaneers won’t set foot in Gillette Stadium for 4-8 years at least – and Brady might actually be retired by then if he’s still with the Buccaneers.

Win or lose, it’s going to be an emotional night in Massachusetts. And the fans will pay top dollar to be a part of it.

Will Brady leave New England victorious?