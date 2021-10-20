Look: Tom Brady Has Blunt Message For The Jets

Tom Brady might not play for the New England Patriots anymore, but he still found himself being asked about the New York Jets this week.

During the latest episode of his podcast on SiriusXM, Brady commented on Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you” taunt of Bears fans last weekend. Brady was then asked if he had any stake in the Buffalo Bills, who is 32-3 against all-time.

Brady laughed that off before being asked about owning the Jets, who he’s beaten 30 out of 38 meetings. This time, Brady responded.

“I’ll just take the color green. I don’t need the Jets,” Brady said. “I’ll just own the color green, I think that’s a little bit better.”

Q: Do you own the Jets, Tom Brady? TB12: "I'll just take the color green. I don't need the Jets. I'll just own the color green, I think that's a little bit better." https://t.co/m1QhtEleli — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) October 20, 2021

Of course, if Brady owns the color green, he might own more than the Jets. How about Rodgers’ Packers, who fell short against Brady and the Buccaneers in last year’s NFC Championship Game?

Then again, Brady did not own the Philadelphia Eagles, another green team, when he faced them in Super Bowl LII. Philadelphia got the better of the Patriots to capture the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Brady did exact some revenge against the Eagles in 2019 and last week though. This week, he will match up against the Chicago Bears, who handed Tampa Bay one of their five regular season losses in 2020.