Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Patriots Signing Cam Newton

Cam Newton appears to be the man in line to replace Tom Brady under center in New England this season.

For a couple of months, it looked like Jarrett Stidham was set to be Brady’s replacement. The second-year QB from Auburn was at the top of the Patriots’ depth chart…until Sunday night, that is.

Sunday evening, the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with Newton. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback can reportedly earn up to $7.5 million in New England. Bill Belichick won’t hand him the starting job right away, but it will be very surprising if Newton isn’t starting under center come Week 1.

Newton is pumped to be joining the Patriots. He posted a reaction on his Instagram Story.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton wrote in his infamous font. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”

Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay, reacted to the signing on Instagram. He’s happy for his fellow “Under Armour quarterback.”

Both Brady and Newton have endorsement deals with Under Armour.

Tom Brady reacts to Cam Newton signing #Patriots pic.twitter.com/8bfBHnOlJM — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 29, 2020

It won’t be easy to replace Brady, but Belichick has always been a fan of Newton.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Unfortunately, the Bucs and the Patriots are not scheduled to play in 2020. But maybe we’ll get a Super Bowl matchup…

