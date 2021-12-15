Look: Tom Brady’s Message For Matt Cassel Going Viral

ESPN’s Man in the Arena docuseries has brought in tons Tom Brady’s former teammates and colleagues. But one person who had a pretty big role was noticeably absent – and knows it.

Taking to Twitter, former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel called out Brady for not sending him an interview invitation. Cassel joked that it might have gotten lost in the mail.

Yo Tom Brady, I think my interview for Man in the Arena got lost in the mail,” Cassel wrote.

But Brady was quick to fire back. He joked that the studio had Cassel on speed dial “in case Bernard Pollard showed up.”

“We had Matt on speed dial in case Bernard Pollard showed up at the studio,” Brady said in a retweet. His tweet already has nearly 5,000 likes in a few hours.

That quip was a reference to the season-ending hit Pollard laid on Brady in 2008, which paved the way for Cassel to start. Cassel would wind up starting 15 games for the Patriots that season, going 10-5 as a starter but missing the playoffs.

Brady and Cassel were teammate on the Patriots for four seasons, but Cassel barely played between 2005 and 2007. However, once he got his chance to start, he quickly proved that he had the goods.

Cassel would go on to play for another decade, making the Pro Bowl with the Chiefs in 2010.

OverTheCap reports that Cassel made upwards of $65 million during his NFL career. He might not have earned half of that if not for Brady’s untimely injury.

