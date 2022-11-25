Look: Video Of Bill Belichick, Adam Thielen Postgame Handshake Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

After the final whistle was blown in the Patriots-Vikings game, Bill Belichick had a bizarre encounter with Adam Thielen.

As Belichick was walking in the direction of Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, Thielen tried to shake his hand and give him a pat on the back.

Belichick, however, had no interest in talking to Thielen. He just walked right by the veteran wideout.

If anything, Belichick's brief exchange with Thielen was just a speed bump on his way to congratulating O'Connell on the win.

Here's the video of the awkward exchange between Belichick and Thielen:

It's important to note that Belichick and Thielen have some history.

In 2018, Belichick yelled "Shut the f--- up" at Thielen from the sideline.

After that game was over, Thielen sent a message to Belichick during his press conference.

"He can think what he wants to think about me and it doesn’t really change how I’m going to go play the game," Thielen said. "He can hate me all he wants and I’m still going to be the same person I am."

Clearly, Belichick and Thielen still haven't worked out their differences.