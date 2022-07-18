Look: Why Tom Brady Was Spotted Wearing A Patriots Shirt

Randy Moss (81) and Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots pose for official Pro-Bowl photos during the 2008 Super Bowl Media Day at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Tom Brady recently posted a picture to his social-media channels that left NFL fans puzzled.

The picture includes himself, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola donning New England Patriots apparel, despite the fact none of them play for the AFC East franchise anymore.

Could a reunion be in the works? Well yes, but not the one you're thinking of.

The four former Patriots teammates reportedly got together to film a scene for the upcoming movie "Eighty for Brady," which follows four 80-year-old-plus women who are diehard fans of Brady and the Pats.

John Breech of CBS Sports has more on the developing story:

As it turns out, the reason the four guys got together is because they were shooting scenes for the new movie "Eighty for Brady." The film, which is based on a true story, is about four women in their 80s who happen to be huge fans of Brady, and because of that, they decided they wanted to attend Super Bowl LI in Houston. Although the four stars of the film are Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin, you will also see Brady, Gronk, Edelman and Amendola in the movie.

Well there you have it.

No, Brady isn't returning to New England with Gronk, Edelman and Amendola.