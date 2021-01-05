Mel Kiper Names 1 Interesting Landing Spot For Mac Jones

The Cam Newton experiment for the New England Patriots hasn’t exactly worked out. With a quarterback-heavy 2021 NFL Draft coming up, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes Bill Belichick could look to his good friend Nick Saban’s program, and take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was one of college football’s biggest surprises this season. The Heisman finalist has completed a robust 77-percent of his throws for 4,036 yards (11.3 yards per attempt), 36 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Patriots are slated to select at No. 15 in the first round of April’s Draft. We could see as many as six first-round quarterbacks, based on current analysis of the position. Trevor Lawrence of Clemson is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, BYU’s Zach Wilson in some order. Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask are also potential first rounders, and Kiper thinks that Jones could wind up being the guy for New England in the middle of the first round.

“When you look at Mac Jones, middle of the first round sits the New England Patriots,” Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday, per 247Sports. We know about the Saban-Belichick connection. Is Mac Jones going to be a Patriot? We’ll see. That’s, I think, the ceiling, as high as Mac Jones could come off the board is the middle of the first round.”

Mel Kiper Jr. predicts where Mac Jones will land in the 2021 NFL Draft: https://t.co/fDLynFjReD pic.twitter.com/0LvpqciBab — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 5, 2021

Jones is one of three quarterbacks to make the group of Heisman finalists, along with Trask and Lawrence. The favorite to win it, however, is his favorite target, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who could be the first player at that position to win since 1991, and the first non-quarterback/running back since 1997.

Mac Jones is currently preparing for the national championship in Miami, where he will face off against Justin Fields and Ohio State. The Crimson Tide beat Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, 31-14.

Alabama vs. Ohio State kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 11.