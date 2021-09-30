Mac Jones Shares One Of The Most Helpful Things Bill Belichick Does

Mac Jones has already dealt with his fair share of “welcome to the NFL” moments this season. That being said, he has remained resilient and continues to work hard to eliminate his rookie mistakes.

Although the New England Patriots give their players off on Tuesday, Jones has been using that day to get in some extra work with head coach Bill Belichick.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Jones discussed his Tuesday meetings with Belichick and why they’ve been so helpful. He believes this strategy by Belichick is very beneficial to his growth as a quarterback.

“We try to meet with the quarterbacks and stuff and figure out just situational stuff, which helps,” Jones said, via NESN. “I can’t go into details on that, but it is really beneficial. Just whether it’s the team we’re playing or whoever, just watching football, hearing it from a great coach like him and getting advice from the guys in the room that have played for a lot longer than I have, so just listening and trying to see what they see and pick up on things, and it definitely helps just kind of start the week off right, I guess you could say.”

Mac Jones also said that he knows which areas of his game need to improve, but he has decided to keep that information private.

“I think that’s just private stuff that we talk about, but there’s things that are obvious that I need to improve,” Jones said. “I know what they are, and I have them highlighted in my improvement journal or whatever you want to call it, so I know what it is, and there’s a lot of work to be done, and that’s part of the problem.”

After throwing three interceptions against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, Jones is in dire need of a bounce-back game this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

