Mac Jones’ Former Coach Reveals Who QB Grew Up Rooting For

Just over a week ago, the New England Patriots patiently waited as Alabama quarterback and national champion Mac Jones fell to No. 15 in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jones was expected to go on the top 10 and potentially even to No. 3 with the San Francisco 49ers. However, after Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers passed, Jones’ skid down the board started.

However, he ended up exactly where he wanted to be. “This is what I wanted all along,” Jones declared on draft night. “I can’t wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history.”

Of course, that’s what fans expect to hear from their new draft pick. And yet, Jones truly has always wanted to play for New England – if a comment from his former coach is to be believed.

Pop Warner youth football coach, Eric Yost, told WEEI this weekend that Jones always wanted to follow in Tom Brady‘s footsteps.

Here’s what Yost said, via NESN:

“Mac has always wanted to be a Patriot,” Yost said Saturday on WEEI’s “The Fitzy & Mego Show.” “He was always a huge Tom Brady fan and always emulated Brady.”

He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also set a college football record by completing 77.4-percent of his passes.

After an incredible 2020 season with the Tide, Jones is ready for his next step.