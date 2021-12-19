Mac Jones Had Confusing Remark After Saturday’s Loss

Despite coming off a bye week, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots looked out of sorts in last night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But Jones had some particularly head-scratching remarks after the game.

In his postgame press conference, Jones attributed the team’s effort to a rough week of practice. He said he didn’t practice well and suggested that the team was “feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye.”

“The energy was kind of low [at practice],” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “Maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye and stuff. Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played. And I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. So, we have to come to work every day and just be positive. It’s one game. It’s not the end of the world, but at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So, we just have to move on.”

That “feeling a little sorry for ourselves” line was particularly baffling. Nobody seems to understand why a team might feel that way coming off a rest week.

Mac Jones attributes loss to Colts to a bad week of practice, and he makes a confusing remark about "feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we're coming off the bye." https://t.co/rOC2X1vYl1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 19, 2021

Mac Jones had one of the worst games of his career against the Colts last night. He completed 57.8-percent of his passes – the second-lowest completion rate of his rookie season – and threw two interceptions in a 27-17 loss.

If it’s any consolation to Patriots fans, his performance last night still doesn’t come close to some of the worst games of the other rookie quarterbacks this season.

But that loss does open the door for the Buffalo Bills to overtake them in the AFC East. The Patriots need to have their heads on straight if they want to reclaim the division title.

New England have never gone back-to-back seasons without winning the division in the Bill Belichick era.