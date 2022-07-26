Mac Jones Has Made Big Improvements: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mac Jones was very impressive as a rookie for the New England Patriots, there's no doubt about it. While it's too early to determine how he'll perform in Year 2, the latest comments from his head coach are very encouraging.

Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Bill Belichick revealed that he has seen "dramatic improvement" from Jones this offseason.

"Everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he [is] than a year ago," Belichick told reporters.

Jones will have to showcase his "dramatic improvement" on the field in order for everyone to believe Belichick. But make no mistake, Patriots fans are excited to see the Alabama signal-caller do his thing this fall.

NFL fans have noticed that Jones looks more toned this year. He recently told Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston that he put an emphasis on getting healthier.

“I made significant strides in that area,” Jones said. “Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you’re still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined.”

Jones will once again try to lead the Patriots to the playoffs this fall.