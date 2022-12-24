Look: Mac Jones Is Getting Called Out For 'Dirty' Play vs. Bengals

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For the second time this season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is being accused of taking a cheap shot on a defensive player.

During the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game, Jones undercut cornerback Eli Apple as he was running down the field.

Apple could've suffered a serious knee injury on the play. Thankfully, he walked away from that play without a scratch.

Here's the play from Jones that's being questioned right now:

What made it such a questionable decision on Jones' part is the fact that it happened away from the actual play. There was simply no reason for him to do that.

Judging by the responses on social media, NFL fans believe this was a dirty play from Jones.

"Absolutely a trash move," one fan tweeted. "He knew it was intentional grounding. Instead of handling his poor play like a man, he took his anger out on someone else."

Another fan wrote, "He has a history of this."

"Fighters don't cheap shot," a third fan said. "Guys career could have been over."

Jones has not yet commented on this play.

The Patriots ultimately fell short to the Bengals at home this Saturday.