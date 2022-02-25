Mac Jones Names The 1 Thing He’s Cutting Back On Before 2022 Season

Mac Jones is slowly turning into Tom Brady as each day passes.

The New England Patriots quarterback has officially decided to cut back on ice cream before the start of next season.

He confirmed to the Patriots’ official website that he wants to eat healthier going into year two as the starter.

“I like ice cream too much, like a lot of people,” Jones said. “I want to just limit it and then try and eat healthy like we do at the Patriots. Every day they give us great food. I just got to talk to Ted Harper, our nutritionist, and make sure we’re on the same page.”

It’s unknown what his favorite flavor is, but he’s going to have to sacrifice eating it so that he can get stronger.

Jones had a strong rookie campaign as he finished with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 3,801 yards passing. He led the Patriots to the playoffs as a wild-card team after they missed the playoffs in 2020.

If he shows more growth in year two, there’s a strong chance that the Patriots will challenge for the AFC East crown again.