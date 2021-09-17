Jets DC Shares What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

The New York Jets haven’t beaten the New England Patriots since 2015. But Sunday’s game against them will be their first meeting against Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gave his thoughts on facing the rookie from Alabama. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ulbrich had high praise for Jones, saying that he “doesn’t look like a rookie.”

“He’s way better than I wanted him to be,” Ulbrich said, via NewYorkJets.com. “You anticipate seeing a young, inexperienced quarterback making young, inexperienced quarterback-type of decisions. I didn’t see a whole lot of that.”

Ulbrich credited Jones’ quick learning to his “NFL-caliber coaching” at Alabama. He believes Jones was about as NFL-ready coming into the league as he could be.

“Part of that was he’s got some real skill and poise. Obviously, he comes from a school where they get NFL-caliber coaching, so he’s probably as NFL-ready as you can find from the quarterback position. They’re working the scheme around him and giving him some clean reads and some easy progressions. He’s got some good guys to throw to, too, so it’s all those things.”

Mac Jones was on point in his NFL debut against the Miami Dolphins. He completed 74-percent of his passes for 281 yards and a touchdown with a 102.6 passer rating in a 17-16 loss.

With some pretty daunting games on the Patriots’ schedule coming up, this game against the Jets might be his best opportunity to get a win in September.

New England play the New Orleans Saints next week, then having their homecoming game for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week after.

Will Mac Jones beat the Jets this weekend?