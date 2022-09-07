Mac Jones Reacts To Being Named A Patriots Captain

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mac Jones is only in his second year, but it's apparent that he commands his teammates' respect in the locker room.

On Wednesday, Jones was officially named a team captain for the New England Patriots.

Jones is honored that he has been voted a team captain for this season. Make no mistake though, he knows there's still more work to do.

“I think it’s really cool," Jones said. "I think I have a lot of work to do if I want to become an even better leader, and I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization, and we’ve just got to build.”

Defensive back Devin McCourty, special teams ace Matthew Slater, offensive lineman David Andrews, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were also named captains for this season.

The Patriots will start the regular season on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones will need to play well if the Patriots want to kick off the season with a win.