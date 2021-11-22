Mac Jones Reacts To Cam Newton’s Start On Sunday

Mac Jones couldn’t have been happier for Cam Newton on Sunday.

Newton, Jones’ former teammate in New England, made his first start of the 2021 season on Sunday. He threw two touchdown passes and ran in another, but the Panthers fell 27-21 to Washington.

Jones didn’t watch the whole game, but caught a few highlights and loved what he saw from his former teammate.

“He played great in that game,” Jones said Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” via NESN.com. “I know he’s enjoying it. He’s out there having fun being himself. I don’t get to watch every clip and all that, but when he was in there, he looked pretty good. He’s doing a great job. I know that he’s having fun.”

#Patriots QB Mac Jones said he got a chance to watch Cam Newton this past Sunday vs WFT “He played great in that game. I know he’s enjoying it. He’s out there having fun being himself… When he was in there, he looked pretty good. He’s doing a great job. I know he’s having fun” pic.twitter.com/7aJNP2gj1M — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) November 22, 2021

The New England Patriots cut Cam Newton early on in the 2021 season after losing the starting gig to Mac Jones. Bill Belichick knows what he was doing.

Jones already has the look of a multi-year NFL starter. And now the Patriots are somehow atop the AFC East standings.

The rookie out of Alabama is completing 70.2 percent of his throws for 2,540 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight picks this season. He most recently threw for 207 yards and one touchdown with one pick in a win against the Falcons.

Cam Newton, meanwhile, played well against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, albeit in a loss. He’ll next face the Miami Dolphins.