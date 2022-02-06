Mac Jones Reacts To Josh McDaniels Leaving Patriots

The 2022 season will look a little different for the New England Patriots, at least on the coaching side of things.

Josh McDaniels has left to go be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after being the offensive coordinator in New England for the last decade.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some big strides in his first season under McDaniels after he finished with 3,801 passing yards. He also threw 22 touchdowns along with 13 interceptions.

Jones recently spoke to ESPN’s Adam Schefter about the departure and confirmed how great of a coach he is.

“I think Josh is not only a great coach but a great person,” Jones said. “He means a lot to the Patriot organization and obviously he got a great opportunity here. He taught me a lot about football, a lot about life, a lot about the NFL. That’s really important to me. I know he means a lot to a lot of people and I’m happy for him and his family. We’ll just have to figure out a game plan and move forward and try and be explosive on offense and can get something going again like we did with Josh.”

So far, the Patriots haven’t named a replacement for McDaniels. Head coach Bill Belichick will likely start the interview process really soon as the full offseason is close to being underway.

Getting a coach who can continue the development of Jones will be of the utmost importance.