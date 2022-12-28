Mac Jones Reacts To Unfortunate Tua Tagovailoa Situation

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 17: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown against the Citadel Bulldogs with Mac Jones #10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When the Dolphins and Patriots square off this Sunday, it's unlikely that Tua Tagovailoa will start. The third-year quarterback has suffered yet another concussion this season.

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol after a poor performance against the Packers on Christmas Day. The Dolphins currently have him listed as day-to-day.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was asked about Tagovailoa's situation this Wednesday.

Jones, who was teammates with Tagovailoa at Alabama, is wishing him all the best.

"I was fortunate to learn from him and be his friend, obviously, at Alabama. He's had a tough year here with the injury stuff, but he's also had a really great year and has played really well in almost every game," Jones told reporters. "It's tough to hear that news. I have all the respect for him, his family, his brother, everybody."

Both the Dolphins and Patriots are vying for a playoff spot, which makes this Sunday's matchup a must-win game.

The Dolphins defeated the Patriots back in Week 1. Tagovailoa finished that game with 270 yards and a touchdown.

Miami's coaching staff should provide an update on Tagovailoa's status later this week.