Mac Jones Reveals He’s Sticking With Gear Change This Week

Last Saturday, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was sporting a new look. The Alabama product was wearing a glove on his non-throwing hand.

With an important matchup against the Bills coming up, Jones has just revealed that he’ll be sticking with the glove for at least one more game.

Jones spoke to reporters this Wednesday about wearing a glove on his left hand, saying “I tried it out and liked it.”

Mac Jones expects to be wearing a glove on his left non-throwing hand Sunday against the Bills. “I tried it out and liked it,” he says. pic.twitter.com/QTn6Og18KJ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 22, 2021

In his first game with a glove on his non-throwing hand, Jones completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie signal-caller also had two interceptions.

That was Jones’ first game with multiple interceptions since Sept 26. against the Saints.

Obviously, the glove wasn’t responsible for Jones’ turnovers on Saturday. He just made two uncharacteristic throws against the Colts.

The Patriots will need Jones to play a clean game this Sunday against the Bills. A win this weekend would really cement the Patriots’ status as the team to beat in the AFC East.

Last time the Bills and Patriots met, Jones attempted just three passes. It’s highly unlikely we see an encore performance in Week 16.