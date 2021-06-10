Mac Jones Reveals His Nickname From Cam Newton

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has a long and storied history of giving nicknames to his teammates. So naturally, rookie quarterback Mac Jones was bound to get his eventually.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jones revealed that he finally got his nickname from the former MVP. He said Newton has begun referring to him as “Mac and Cheese.”

Nobody will ever accuse Cam Newton of being the most creative nickname-giver in the world. But it’s probably a little more creative than “Big Mac,” “Mac Daddy” or other names that have been floated in the past.

While he was at Alabama, Jones got the nickname “Joker” for having a goofy personality and having some mannerisms similar to the DC comics villain. Sgt. Hartman would have been proud.

But Mac Jones is going to need more than a good rapport with Cam Newton in order to become a star in New England. The team made him their highest-drafted quarterback since Drew Bledsoe, and expectations on him are going to inflate quickly.

Jones was a star at Alabama, winning a national title with one of the best seasons in college football history last year. But while Bill Belichick is comparable as a coach to Nick Saban, the relative talent level will be worlds apart.

In the meantime, Jones will be keeping his nose to the grindstone as he learns the NFL ropes.

