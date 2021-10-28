Mac Jones Reveals What He Eats Before Every Game

During a recent appearance on WEEI radio’s “Merloni and Fauria,” New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones opened up about his eating habits. It turns out the 15th overall pick has the same meal before every game.

Jones revealed that steak and eggs with spaghetti has been his pregame meal for several years. It’s a routine that he developed when he arrived at Alabama.

“It’s always the same thing regardless of the kickoff,” Jones said, via MassLive. “Same thing in college. Just getting into a routine. I’ve eaten that at six in the morning before 11 o’clock games in college. It’s just part of the routine that I’ve gotten into. It just kinda gets your mind ready. It’s nothing crazy. I think it’s a pretty simple meal.”

As for his postgame meal, Jones has developed a liking for Mochi ice cream.

“It had been chocolate chips for a long time,” he said, “But my new thing is the Mochi balls. It’s like the rice balls with ice cream in them. They’re so good.”

Pregame: Steak, eggs & spaghetti

Jones added that he usually relaxes with his girlfriend, family and dog after each win.

Although this season has been a mixed bag of results for the Patriots, the team showed a lot of promise last Sunday with a 54-13 win over the Jets. Jones led the charge with 307 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots will try to improve their record to 4-4 this Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.