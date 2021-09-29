Mac Jones Reveals If He’s Had Any Interactions With Tom Brady

On Sunday night, the nation will watch as Tom Brady faces off against his former team in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the biggest games of the season. Every storyline leading up to the game has obviously focused on Brady’s return to the team.

With Brady dominating the headlines, even rookie quarterback Mac Jones couldn’t escape questions about the former Patriots quarterback. Reporters asked Jones if he’s ever had interactions with Brady in the past.

The No. 15 overall pick said he hasn’t met Brady yet.

“No, I haven’t,” Jones told reporters today. “Obviously, like I said, just watching football growing up is just a lot of it. But no personal interactions or anything like that.”

That will likely change after Sunday night’s game. Win or lose, it would be difficult to fathom Brady not at least acknowledging Mac Jones’ presence following the game.

Tampa Bay enters the game against New England as a touchdown favorite – despite playing on the road. Despite having a banged up secondary, the Buccaneers defense will likely give Mac Jones fits.

He struggled against the New Orleans Saints last weekend, throwing the first three interceptions of his career. The Buccaneers boast arguably and even better defense, which doesn’t bode well for Jones.

New England and Tampa Bay kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.