Mac Jones Reveals Mindset Heading Into Second NFL Season

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mac Jones performed well as a rookie for the New England Patriots, but he knows there's still more work left to be done.

During a recent interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Jones opened up about his new and improved figure. He revealed that it all started with cutting down on certain snack choices.

“I made significant strides in that area,” Jones said. “Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you’re still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined.”

Jones then discussed why he felt the need to put in so much effort this offseason to improve his body. It turns out it's all part of his plan to have a great Year 2.

"It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person. That was my goal this offseason," he explained. "I feel better, I feel confident, and that's what's important. I'm just gonna try and go in there and do my thing and lead everybody and help us come together as a unit. That's kind of what it's all about, and the offseason's a great time to sit back and relax a little bit but also try and make strides in where you want to make strides, so I feel like I've done that."

Jones has the right mindset heading into this fall, there's no doubt about that.

As a rookie, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Will Jones be even better this upcoming season? We'll find out over the next few months.