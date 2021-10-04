Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him Last Night

We’ve seen Tom Brady share plenty of special midfield interactions with various players over the years. But No. 12 didn’t have much to say to Mac Jones on Sunday night.

Jones played a phenomenal game on Sunday. He finished with 275 yards passing and two touchdowns with one pick. Unfortunately for the Patriots, it wasn’t enough to walk away with a win after Nick Folk missed a potential game-winning 55-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Another close game finished with Brady coming out on top. He didn’t have his best game – 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no scores – but in true Brady fashion, his team got the job done. A win’s a win.

Brady met Jones at midfield after Sunday night’s game. He didn’t have much to say. Apparently all he told Jones was to “keep working.”

“[I] got a chance to congratulate him on the win and he’s a great quarterback and yeah, he played well tonight and that’s pretty much all there was to it,” Jones said of his interaction with Brady, via Fox News. “He just told me to keep my head up and keep working.”

The good news for Mac Jones is that he outplayed Tom Brady on Sunday night. The bad news is that he’ll be compared to Brady for the rest of his professional career. Talk about pressure.

Jones has yet to shy away from competition, though. He went toe-to-toe with the greatest quarterback of all-time last night. That’s worth recognizing.

Jones and the Patriots will try and bounce back with a win this Sunday against the Houston Texans.