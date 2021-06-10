Mac Jones Says He Brings 2 Things To Every Practice

As he continues to acclimate to the NFL, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has taken a unique mental approach.

This afternoon, Jones discussed how he compartmentalizes his daily practice routine into two “buckets,” one of things he’s mastered and the other containing things he’s still learning.

“The things I know I keep in one bucket, and the things I keep messing up, or things I’m not getting, I have to put them in another bucket, and figure out what’s wrong,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

We’re of course assuming Jones isn’t being literal about bringing buckets to practice, but whatever he has been doing has worked so far.

While Jones is firmly behind Cam Newton–and perhaps Jarrett Stidham, for the time being–on the depth chart, he’s impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and attention to detail.

“He’s working hard. He puts in a lot of time,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said recently, via Dan Roche of WBZ-TV. “Certainly giving his very best effort to do everything that we’ve asked him to do and do it the way we’ve asked him to do it, which is a great place to start. He’s earned a lot of respect for that.”

New England took Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s one of four quarterbacks currently on the Patriots’ roster, along with Newton, Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.