Mac Jones Shares Encouraging News On His Thumb Injury

A surprising name appeared on the New England Patriots first two injury reports of the week: rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was listed on the team’s injury report both Tuesday and Wednesday with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand. He’s been a full participant in both practices, but there’s still concern from the New England fanbase that something worse could be going on.

The rookie quarterback did his best to quiet those doubts on Wednesday.

“My thumb’s good,” Jones said during his afternoon press conference.

The Patriots signal-caller was then asked whether the injury occurred during practice this week. Jones confirmed that it did not and then wiggled both his thumbs for all of the reporters in the room, just to show how much of a non-issue he thinks it is.

“No, it’s just I had to be put on (the injury report),” he said. “But it’s good, I can move it. I mean, there’s nothing wrong with it. I think it just has to be on there for protection and stuff.”

Jones’ Wednesday remarks are exactly what Patriots fans needed to hear heading into another important Week 15 game against an AFC opponent. New England is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and won’t want to throw off its momentum with a backup quarterback.

So long as everything goes according to plan, Jones should be out on the field by Saturday when the Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie quarterback will probably have to be involved a bit more in the offense than he was against the Bills last Monday when he attempted just three passes in New England’s 14-10 win.

Kickoff for this weekend’s Patriots-Colts game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.