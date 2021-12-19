Mac Jones Shares Honest Admission Following Saturday’s Loss

The New England Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, but the die was cast for the defeat during practice last week, according to Mac Jones.

After last night’s 27-17 defeat, in which he threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, Jones told reporters that the team did not practice well leading up to the game.

“I just don’t think it was our best effort,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “It starts with me just throughout the week. We didn’t have a great practice every day, so it is what it is. You just have to move on and keep your head high and keep working, because no one’s going to feel sorry for ourselves. If you feel that way, then — you just can’t do that, and you just have to move on and work harder. That’s all you can do is just work harder.”

Jones went on to say that the energy at workouts was not good, and seemed to offer the fact New England was coming off a bye as a possible explanation.

“Starting with me, the energy was kind of low [at practice]. Maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye and stuff,” Jones said. “Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played. And I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. So, we have to come to work every day and just be positive. It’s one game. It’s not the end of the world, but at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So, we just have to move on.”

Whatever the explanation was, the Patriots were not sharp on Saturday. They had a punt blocked, committed a slew of penalties, turned the ball over multiple times and fell behind 20-0 after three quarters.

With a potential showdown with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title on deck next weekend in Foxboro, you can bet Bill Belichick will try to work out the kinks in the coming days.