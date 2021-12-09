Mac Jones Shoots Down 1 Monday Night Football Theory

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had to bundle up for Monday night’s game against the Bills. Strong winds and low temperatures made for quite the bizarre game in Buffalo that saw New England come out on top, 14-10.

Jones donned a black hood and black long-sleeve shirt throughout the game that bore a striking resemblance to something that one of his Patriots predecessors, Tom Brady, wore during a cold-weather contest back in 2017. The legendary quarterback wore an actual scuba suit under his uniform to stay warm during the coldest regular-season game in Patriots history.

Many wondered if Jones might’ve done the same, but on Wednesday he confirmed that it wasn’t a scuba suit under his jersey on Monday.

“I just had my normal dress on,” Jones said, per Zack Cox of NESN. “I’ve been listening to (veteran backup) Brian (Hoyer)’s advice and all that. You have to get what you have to get on and go out there and play, so you want to be warm. It’s a learning experience, but at the end of the day, none of that matters. You’ve just got to go out there and play in what you’re comfortable in.”

Mac Jones is bundled up tonight. Full hood underneath his helmet. pic.twitter.com/lS9AA4snrH — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 7, 2021

It’s a good thing that Jones was properly outfitted for the game in Buffalo because he wasn’t exactly an active participant. He attempted just three passes – the second-fewest by any NFL team since the 1970 merger – as the Patriots ran the ball on 46 of 49 plays in the win.

Jones completed two of those throws for a whopping total of 19 yards and added a handful of quarterback sneaks to New England’s ground game. However, he got to stay mostly out of the fray as the Patriots improved to an AFC-best, 9-4.

Jones will get to take the rest of this week to get warm as New England goes on bye. When the Patriots return, they’ll need to lean on their rookie quarterback a bit more in a Dec. 18 meeting with the Colts.