Shirtless Photo Of Mac Jones Goes Appropriately Viral

Tom Brady‘s less than impressive shirtless picture from his NFL combine quickly became part of his lore, along with his status as the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Mac Jones, the man just drafted to be the true heir to Brady’s job with the New England Patriots, has one thing quite in common with the legend he’s tasked to replace.

When Alabama beats Tennessee, a yearly occurrence right now, it is tradition for the Crimson Tide players to enjoy cigars in the locker room. After the 2020 win, Jones did just that, after throwing for 387 yards and running for a touchdown in a 48-17 win over the rival Vols.

A now-famous photo of Jones was taken in that locker room. Obviously, having watched how he played this year, we’re well aware that he’s an impressive athlete, but he doesn’t have the physique of your typical NFL first round pick.

He does resemble a young Tom Brady in some ways, and for Patriots fans, that’s probably pretty exciting. Naturally, a ton of people are posting the two pictures side by side to Twitter.

The pick doesn’t come as a major shock, after the San Francisco 49ers went with Trey Lance. We’ve known the Patriots had been heavily scouting Jones for a while, and Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have a close relationship. However, as far as these pictures are concerned: you truly can’t make it up.

Now we’ll see if he manages to play from day one. He’ll have to beat out a pair of Auburn quarterbacks in a bit of a training camp Iron Bowl: Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. The team re-signed Newton after a disappointing first season together, but it is far from a deal that prevents another player from beating him out.

Mac Jones threw for 4,500 yards 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions for Alabama in 2020, leading the team to the national championships.

