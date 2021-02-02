Mac Jones Was Asked About The Patriots Speculation

Mac Jones capitalized on his opportunity as Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2020. Now, he’s being talked about as a potential first-round pick.

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are stone-cold first-round locks, but there’s also a chance that Jones, along with Trey Lance and Kyle Trask, will all be picked on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In several early mock drafts, Jones is being linked to the New England Patriots, who own the No. 15 overall pick and are in the market for a quarterback of the future. There’s also plenty of ties between the Patriots and Alabama thanks to the history between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

On Good Morning Football this morning, Jones was asked if he’s hearing anything about the Patriots being interested in him.

“There’s all sorts of things out there, I guess. But for me, I got to meet with all 32 teams and got to meet with the Patriots,” Jones said. “There were some scouts there, so hopefully I left a good impact on them. I think Coach Belichick and Coach Saban obviously have a great relationship and I hope Coach Saban has good things to say about me. I assume he would. And obviously one of my buddies Damien Harris plays up there, too. I talk to him a good amount.”

Alabama QB Mac Jones is a first round prospect. @PSchrags suggests New England as the perfect landing spot. His response: pic.twitter.com/5ujZlseehU — GMFB (@gmfb) February 2, 2021

Mac Jones seems like a strong fit in New England on paper, but there are a few other teams that could potentially use him, such as the San Francisco 49ers (12th overall pick) and Washington Football Team (19th overall).

Further down in the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints might be looking to take a quarterback, even if it means trading up to do so.

If we had to bet, we’d say Jones is more likely than not going to be taken in the first round.