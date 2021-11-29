Mac Jones Won’t Reveal ‘Top-Secret’ Bill Belichick Information

Quarterback Mac Jones has already seemed to develop a tight-knit relationship with Bill Belichick in their first year together in New England. One way that their bond has become increasingly clear is by how the Patriots quarterback does his best to keep some of the organization’s secrets.

In a recent appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria”, Jones dodged a question about whether or not he has weekly 1-on-1 meetings with Belichick, as Tom Brady did during his time in New England. The 2021 Patriots first round pick jokingly called the details of his conversations with his head coach “top secret information” and didn’t give much away about what those meetings are like.

“Um, yeah, that’s top-secret information,” Jones replied while laughing. “We obviously do meet with him. It does help, though, when we meet and he goes through the situations and stuff. That’s pretty much it.

“He does a great job of coaching everybody, and we’re all listening to every word that he says because he’s been a great coach for a long time and he’s seen a lot more football than all of us. So we’re all there to listen and learn, whether it’s a team meeting or whatever.”

#Patriots QB Mac Jones discusses his super, top secret meetings with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/Wjm6Xvz80A — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) November 29, 2021

According to NESN, Jones has previously addressed his mid-week meetings with Belichick. Back in late September, he shared that he gathers with his head coach and the other Patriots quarterback on Tuesdays to go over certain in-game situations.

“We try to meet with the quarterbacks and stuff and figure out just situational stuff, which helps,” Jones said, per NESN. “I can’t go into details on that, but it is really beneficial. Just whether it’s the team we’re playing or whoever, just watching football, hearing it from a great coach like him and getting advice from the guys in the room that have played for a lot longer than I have, so just listening and trying to see what they see and pick up on things, and it definitely helps just kind of start the week off right, I guess you could say.”

It’s unclear if those meetings have changed or not, but whatever Jones and Belichick are doing in New England is working. The Patriots have rattled off six wins in a row and now rank among the top teams in the AFC.

Jones will try to make it seven straight wins when he and his team travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills next Monday.