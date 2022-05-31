Malcolm Butler Uses 2 Words To Describe How He's Feeling

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots reacts in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After sitting out the 2021 season as part of a brief retirement, Malcolm Butler is back in the NFL.

Not only is Butler playing football again, but he's doing so for the New England Patriots, the team he began his NFL career and won two Super Bowls with.

This afternoon, the 32-year-old told reporters he is feeling "rejuvenated" and "fresh" after a one-year hiatus.

We last saw Butler on an NFL field with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. That year, he started all 16 games and recorded a career-high 100 tackles and four interceptions.

At the end of that season, his third with the Titans, Butler signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in March 2021. However, in late August, he announced his retirement just before the start of the new campaign.

Butler decided to unretire this offseason, and signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in March.