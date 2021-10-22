Martellus Bennett Has Brutally Honest Comment About Jimmy Garoppolo

Many people believe that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got a raw deal with how his time with the New England Patriots ended. But former Patriots star Martellus Bennett isn’t one of them.

Appearing on the Double Coverage podcast with former teammates Devin and Jason McCourty, Bennett ripped Garoppolo for some of his behavior during his time in New England. He accused Garoppolo of choosing not to play right before a game – and then went off on his former teammate.

Via NBC Sports:

“Bro, we lost two games,” Bennett said. “One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a b—-. He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a f—ed up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b—- about it all. “That’s why he… you can’t win with a b—- for a quarterback, first of all. That was the whole thing with him: He didn’t want to come out and do anything because his agent was trying to protect his body or some s— like that. Which, I can’t fault him for that. But like, you should have made that decision on Thursday. Now it’s Sunday…”

Bennett put the blame for the Patriots losing to the Buffalo Bills in 2016 on Garoppolo failing to play. He believes that the team wasn’t able to properly prepare for that game.

“So anyways, he’s not going out there, so now Jacoby straps up and we lost to the Buffalo Bills. We shouldn’t have lost. It was just last-minute, trying to make adjustments for what Jacoby could do.”

The Patriots would trade Garoppolo to the 49ers the following season. Both teams have since gone to Super Bowls.

So Jimmy Garoppolo clearly has his haters. But it’s the first time we’ve heard someone call him out in that way.