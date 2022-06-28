Martellus Bennett Trending For Comments: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Martellus Bennett #80 of the Green Bay Packers raises his fist during the national anthem prior to the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last October, former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett referred to Jimmy Garoppolo as a b---h. He explained why during an appearance on the "Double Coverage" podcast with the McCourty twins.

“Bro, we lost two games [without Brady],” Bennett said, via NBC Sports Boston. “One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a b---h. He quit before, decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby [Brissett] came out and played with a f---ed-up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b---h about it all.

"That's why he ... you can't win with a b---h for a quarterback, first of all. That was the whole thing with him: He didn't want to come out and do anything because his agent was trying to protect his body or some s--- like that. Which, I can't fault him for that. But like, you should have made that decision on Thursday. Now it's Sunday."

While on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman responded to these comments from Bennett.

Believe it or not, Edelman understands why Bennett threw shade at Garoppolo in this situation.

“So we go into Week 4 and Jimmy was practicing and then decided not to play. Jacoby played with no ligaments in his thumb, which you can’t do that as a quarterback A lot of guys got mad at it. I’m not going to lie, I got mad about it,” Edelman said. “I sacrificed my body all day long. I was taking shots for this, numbing up that, ribs, broken ribs, shoulders, Grade 3 hanging on by limbs just to play. I can understand why Marty [Bennett] thinks like that.”

Some fans are starting to wonder if other players on the Patriots were frustrated with Garoppolo during that season.

"I feel Jimmy G corrected this narrative in 2021 about playing through injuries. But still a very damning interview. Always injured is the biggest issue that was raised here in my opinion," one fan said.

On the flip side, Bennett and Edelman's comments paint Brissett in a positive light.

Garoppolo has not responded to these comments from Bennett and Edelman.

At this time, Garoppolo is rehabbing from shoulder surgery.