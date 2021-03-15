Patriots Reportedly Making Another ‘Major’ Free Agency Push

With the NFL’s unofficial free agency period under way, teams are already making major moves to bolster their line-ups headed in to the 2021 season. Among the biggest buyers of the early stages are the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick and company already agreed to deals with Cam Newton and Jonnu Smith, in an attempt to bring more firepower to their offense. New England also addressed a need on the defensive line, adding Davon Godchaux at nosetackle.

But, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are far from done this offseason. On Monday afternoon, reports connected a big-name free agent pass-rusher to New England: Matt Judon.

“The #Patriots may not be done: They are making a major push to sign #Ravens pass-rusher Matt Judon, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Big move on D,” Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Judon proved to be one of the most reliable pass-rushers in the league over the last two seasons, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods for his output. In 2020, he started 13 games for the Baltimore Ravens, tallying 50 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and six sacks.

Since he arrived in the league, Judon has become an anchor for the stout Ravens defense. The former fifth round pack has 34.5 sacks in five seasons and is expected to command a hefty price in free agency.

The price tag for the 28-year-old shouldn’t be a problem for the Patriots. New England entered the offseason among the teams with the most cap space, allowing them to be big spenders this spring. They’ve already done so, with their commitments to Newton and Smith, but still could use some upgrades elsewhere.

Judon would address a massive need for the Patriots in the team’s defensive front. New England totaled just 24 sacks in 2020, ranking near the bottom of the league.

If Belichick can land Judon, the Patriots should feel much better about their defense headed into a new season.