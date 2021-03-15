The New England Patriots are off to a scorching start to the NFL’s free-agency period. Their latest acquisition is former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon.

New England needed help along the defensive line, and Judon was one of the best edge-rushers available. Given the scarce availability of pass-rushers in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, the market for such players is at a high demand.

Judon went with the Patriots in the end. He’ll provide an immediate impact for a team looking to bounce back after a brutal 7-9 campaign last season.

The former Ravens linebacker sent NFL insider Josina Anderson a blunt message as to why he chose the Patriots on Monday. In short, it came down to the money.

Text from Matt Judon on why he chose the #Patriots: "They chose me." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2021

The Patriots are giving Matt Judon a four-year deal for a reported $56 million with $32 million guaranteed. It’s unlikely other teams were willing to pay more.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are sending a clear message to the rest of the NFL today. They’re not going to have another subpar season.

Judon is just one of four acquisitions the Patriots have made so far. New England also signed free agents TE Jonnu Smith, DB Jalen Mills and DT Davon Godchaux on Monday.

This might be the most active Belichick has ever been in the free-agent market. It’s a necessary step for a team lacking star players. The Patriots should be back in the playoff mix after making several key signings on Monday.