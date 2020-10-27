Matthew Slater Reveals His Main Disappointment In 49ers Loss

It’s extremely rare to see a team coached by Bill Belichick get blown out, but that’s exactly what happened this past weekend when the Patriots played the 49ers.

New England lost 33-6 at home on Sunday in its worst performance of the season. Cam Newton struggled mightily, as he threw three interceptions before getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. He wasn’t the only issue though. Belichick’s defense couldn’t stop Kyle Shanahan’s rushing attack, which didn’t even have Raheem Mostert.

This week, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater shared his thoughts on the team’s disappointing performance against the 49ers.

What disappointed Slater so much about New England’s loss was that players were giving up before the final whistle. That’s something Belichick-coached teams aren’t accustomed to.

“I think there were times last night (against the 49ers) where we let the attitude and effort part slip away from us,” Slater told NBC Sports. “That’s never acceptable. So, we’re going to have to make sure that we’re on that each and every day and never taking anything for granted.”

Although effort was an issue against San Francisco, Slater expects his team to be energized this weekend when New England takes on Buffalo.

“I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that moving forward,” Slater said.

If the Patriots want any chance at making the playoff this season, they’ll need to take care of business against the Bills. A fourth-straight loss would essentially kill their chances of competing for a division title.

Do you think New England will bounce back this Sunday?