Max Kellerman Reacts To The Patriots’ Draft Speculation

The New England Patriots own the No. 15 pick in this year’s NFL Draft and thus far, have been linked to a number of quarterback prospects.

However, ESPN’s Max Kellerman doesn’t think the Pats should prioritize taking a QB this year for two major reasons.

For one, Kellerman thinks that Cam Newton still has plenty left in the tank. And secondly, he cautioned that teams who back themselves into a corner when it comes to drafting a quarterback often wind up overdrafting one.

“No, because when you do it that way — especially if you’re not picking first overall — what you start to do is kind of wish a guy into existence,” Kellerman said on First Take. “Right? Well ‘Maybe he… ,’ even if it’s not the guy. I don’t think that’s Bill Belichick’s style, anyway. But if there was a quarterback that he loves — if he loves Trey Lance or Mac Jones, and they slip enough to where he could make a little move up and grab him, he already said theoretically he would do something like that. But you don’t just do it because quarterback needs to be a priority. And I’ll tell you why: I think people are sleeping — snoring — on Cam Newton.”

New England won’t be in position to take either Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson, but if Trey Lance, Mac Jones or Justin Fields slips enough, then we could see Bill Belichick pounce, as Kellerman said.

However, we don’t think Belichick will force a QB selection. That just doesn’t seem like his style, even if the six-time Super Bowl champion coach knows all-too-well that his team needs to find its new franchise signal caller soon.