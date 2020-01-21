Max Kellerman Suggests Major QB Trade For The Patriots

Arguably the biggest story line heading into the 2020 NFL season is the eventual landing spot for Tom Brady.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback will be a free agent following the official close of the 2019 season.

With his pending free agency looming, Brady has been rumored to several different teams. If he decides to leave New England, one ESPN analyst knows who should replace him.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman suggested the Patriots should go after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“[The Patriots] should go and get Matthew Stafford. Stafford was great this year before he got hurt. He was great, he wasn’t okay, he was great. He was at an MVP-caliber. Stafford has always been a top-five talent and he’s never quite gotten those results. Give him to Bill Belichick and let’s see what happens.”

Lions head coach Matt Patricia could be coaching for his job this season, which would make trading the team’s franchise quarterback very unlikely.

The most logical landing spot for Brady is always going to be New England. Teams aren’t lining up to go after a 42-year-old Tom Brady coming off one of his worst seasons.

Will he go to a different team? Stay tuned for the latest.