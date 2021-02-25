Mel Kiper Predicts Major NFL Draft Trade For The Patriots

Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots left the franchise with a major hole to fill at quarterback. Cam Newton ended up becoming the starter for the 2020 season, but he was a shell of his former self.

With no long-term option at quarterback for the Patriots, it makes plenty of sense for the front office to draft a signal-caller this April. After all, this year’s NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the quarterback position.

New England obviously won’t be able to get its hands on Trevor Lawrence, but ESPN analyst Mel Kiper is predicting a trade-up scenario that results in Bill Belichick getting a new quarterback.

Kiper has the Patriots trading up to the No. 9 overall pick in the draft and selecting Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

Lance only played in one game this past fall, throwing for 149 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. His 2019 campaign, meanwhile, was literally flawless.

In 2019, Lance had 2,786 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also had 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

9. Patriots (via Broncos): QB Trey Lance

11. Giants: WR Jaylen Waddle

Lance is the perfect dual-threat quarterback for today’s generation of football. Though he might not be ready to start on Day 1, the Patriots would have an uber-talented prospect that could eventually become the face of the franchise.

In the event that New England stays at the No. 15 spot in the upcoming draft, the front office will have to cross its fingers that Lance falls down the board.