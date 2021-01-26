Mel Kiper Thinks Bill Belichick Might Be Eyeing 1 Quarterback

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will be among the teams interested in acquiring a new quarterback this offseason. After a lackluster year from Cam Newton, the organization needs to move on, whether that be in free agency or the 2021 draft.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper suggested one player for Belichick and New England to target out of college in late April: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. He sees plenty of similarities between the Crimson Tide junior and Patriots legend Tom Brady and suggested that the team’s head coach might see another chance to get an overlooked talent.

Kiper explained the Belichick-Brady-Jones connection in an appearance on “Get Up” on Tuesday morning per 247Sports.

“Mac Jones is going to be interesting,” Kiper said. “Because New England with Tom Brady, think about Alabama’s Mac Jones and the Belichick-Saban connection. Not great athleticism. Not great mobility, but tremendous accuracy to all levels. I saw some reason to believe that Belichick may see a little Brady in Mac Jones coming out. I like that Saban-Belichick connection, it makes too much sense. I think Mac Jones goes somewhere in that 15 (range), think about Washington at 19.”

Mel Kiper: Bill Belichick sees "a little Tom Brady" in Mac Jones:https://t.co/7c4entltbz pic.twitter.com/EuWMFESQHy — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 26, 2021

Jones pleasantly surprised at Alabama during the 2020 season, proving to be a key piece in the Crimson Tide’s national title run. The junior quarterback completed 77 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. After sitting behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa for the last few seasons, he finally got the chance to play and didn’t waste it.

Despite his dominant 2020, there’s still some doubt on Jones as an NFL caliber player. The Crimson Tide QB doesn’t quite have the athleticism or arm talent of Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields, leaving him with a mid-first round grade.

That would land him firmly in New England’s zone with the 15th overall pick in April’s draft. It’ll be up to Belichick to decide if Jones has what it take to be the Patriots next franchise quarterback.