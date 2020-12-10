The Spun

Michael Irvin at the NFL Draft.

N’Keal Harry has been labeled a bust by almost every NFL analyst in the business. However, former wide receiver Michael Irvin isn’t ready to give up on the Arizona State product just yet.

In nearly two seasons worth of work, Harry has 38 receptions for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Those are underwhelming numbers for a player taken before Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and other wideouts in the 2019 NFL Draft.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe,” Irvin said the key to turning around Harry’s career is getting him to change his mentality.

Irvin extended an invitation to Harry to work out with him in the offseason so he can build a killer instinct.

“I’ll put this invitation out to N’Keal,” Irving said. “I guarantee you I will turn his whole mentality. The first week, we will run routes every day … well, first, we will train. We’re going to run, do strength and conditioning tests, and then we’re going to run routes. We’re not running routes fresh. Anybody can catch passes fresh. Nobody wins fresh. I want you to be dead ass tired, now let’s go run routes. I’m going to change his mentality from ‘I wanna get around these guys and not make them touch me’ to ‘Imma run right through his ass. I’m a big dude.’ I will absolutely turn N’Keal Harry, I guarantee it.”

Harry, 22, has plenty of room to grow as a receiver. While his career hasn’t gotten off to a promising start, an offseason spent with Irvin could do wonders for his development.

The football world saw how dynamic Harry could be during his days at Arizona State. He finished his three-year career with 213 receptions for 2,889 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Maybe we’ll see Harry revert to his Arizona State form in the future.


