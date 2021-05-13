Michael Irvin Names 1 Regular Season Game He Can’t Wait For

On Wednesday night, NFL Network hosted a special show that previewed the most intriguing games on the schedule for the 2021 season. It became very apparent that Michael Irvin is anxiously waiting to see one matchup in particular.

During the NFL Network’s schedule release show, Irvin unleashed a passionate rant about the Sunday night game for Week 4.

It turns out that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Oct. 3 at Gillette Stadium. This will be the first time that Brady faces the Patriots since leaving them last offseason.

“This is going to be the most insane game I think we’ve ever had on TV,” Irvin said. “Even when [Michael] Jordan went back [to Chicago], Jordan had issues with the GM. He never really faced the GM on the court. LeBron [James] had an issue with Dan Gilbert, but he never faced him on the court. Tom Brady had problems with Bill Belichick. We are going to see each other on the field.”

Irvin finished his rant by making a bold prediction for this matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before. It should be the most watched game we’ve ever had in the history of this game.”

If you weren’t already excited for the Buccaneers-Patriots game, then Irvin’s speech should get you all fired up.

Brady can join Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to beat all 32 teams at least once if he defeats the Patriots later this year.