Michael Vick Calls Out Patriots Coaches: NFL World Reacts

Michael Vick did not hold back today when discussing New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

During FS1's pregame coverage, Vick said Jones will have to "overcome coaching" in his second NFL season.

“He’s gonna have to overcome coaching,” Vick said. “I think it’s going to be difficult for him going down the stretch. The thing is, (the Patriots) took two steps forward last week and then 10 steps back. They made plays, they just didn’t finish drives.

“And when I mean ‘overcome coaching,’ it means he’s gonna have to be special. He’s gonna have to be Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert in Year 2 — if that even makes sense. But he has to just be different and has to show that he can play this position at a high level.”

Considering all the criticism surrounding the Patriots' offensive staff and scheme that has carried over from the preseason to the regular season, it's not surprising that a good amount of fans agree with Vick.

Vick isn't the only person with something to say about New England's coaching. A quote from wideout Jakobi Meyers has been going viral all day.

"I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack," Meyers said, via ESPN's Mike Giardi.

So far today, the Patriots haven't showed much offensively. They are tied at 3 with the Pittsburgh Steelers right before halftime.