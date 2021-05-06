Last season, the New England Patriots missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg doesn’t anticipate their postseason drought will last beyond one season.

Greenberg went live on-air during ESPN’s Get Up! on Thursday and made a bold prediction: the New England Patriots will win the AFC East this upcoming season. That’s right. Not in 2022 or 2023. He’s talking 2021.

“I’m telling you right now, the world is sleeping on one team in the NFL. The New England Patriots are going to win the AFC East this coming season,” Greenberg said on Thursday.

Never doubt, Bill Belichick. But it’s going to be difficult for the Patriots to get past the Buffalo Bills and perhaps even the Miami Dolphins. Regardless, Greenberg thinks New England has made major improvements this off-season, and it could be what helps the Pats win the AFC East this upcoming season.

"The New England Patriots are going to win the AFC East this coming season." @Espngreeny says don't sleep 😴 pic.twitter.com/EY4rt0YuXT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 6, 2021

The big question for the Patriots is at quarterback. They re-signed Cam Newton this off-season and then went out and took Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Newton has the experience and played relatively well in 2021, but Jones is clearly the future. Bill Belichick wouldn’t have taken a chance on the former Alabama star unless he was confident in the young man. It’s only a matter of time before Jones gets the nod and takes over the reins of the Patriots offense.

Quarterback play will dictate how far the Patriots go in 2021. A Newton resurgence or stellar play from the rookie would be a difference-maker for New England this year.