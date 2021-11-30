Mike Greenberg Names ‘Most Important Person’ In NFL This Season

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes a specific coach, not a player, is the “most important person” in the NFL this season.

There’s plenty of players and coaches that could be in the discussion, but to Greeny, one stands out among the rest: Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots have won six straight games to move to 8-4 on the season. They sit atop the AFC East, have one of the best defenses in the NFL and continue to get better on the offensive side of the football with Mac Jones under center.

Belichick has worked miracles in New England this season.

“The best player in football is Aaron Rodgers. But the most important person in the sport this season is Bill Belichick,” Greenberg said on Twitter. “This is one of the best coaching jobs in the history of the league.”

