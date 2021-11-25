Mike Vrabel Has Telling Comment About The Patriots

In just a few days, the Tennessee Titans will face off against the New England Patriots in a contest between AFC contenders.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is awfully familiar with the team he’s going up against. The longtime Patriots star was vital to the team’s emergence as a dynasty in the early 2000’s.

That’s why his latest comment about the Patriots is garnering so much attention. He suggested there are similarities between this Patriots team and the one from 2001 that started an incredible run

“I think there are similarities. Obviously, there’s a lot of history there with one particular quarterback,” Vrabel said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Here’s more of what he had to say:

“And I think you’re starting to see some of those plays start to look like they looked in the past. Mac’s done a very nice job of executing and proving what it is they want him to do, and what it is they’re asking him to do. I’d say he has a strong grasp of what they’re doing now.”

It might be a little too early to say Mac Jones is going to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. However, it’s very clear he’s capable of leading the offense – much like Tom Brady when he earned his first shot.

The next step is leading his team to what would be an NFL record seventh Lombardi Trophy.