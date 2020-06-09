Mike Vrabel Reveals What Happened With Julian Edelman, Tom Brady

Back in February, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman generated a ton of buzz when they were in attendance for a Syracuse men’s basketball game. They were sitting courtside with late-night television host Jimmy Fallon.

Later on during the actual game, Brady and Edelman were seen on FaceTime with Mike Vrabel. Fans around the league were wondering if the Tennessee Titans head coach was making a pitch to Brady before free agency begins.

Obviously the Titans didn’t end up going after Brady since they re-signed Ryan Tannehill, but the buzz around that potential pairing was real. As for why Vrabel was on FaceTime with Brady and Edelman, he provided the details on NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys.

It turns out that Vrabel made fun of Brady and Edelman’s hair since it looked rather blonde on the broadcast. Instead of going back and forth over text, they decided to FaceTime each other.

Here’s what Vrabel had to say, via CBS Sports:

“Well, I was at the combine and we have CBS on TV and we were watching the combine and watching the guys work out, and you have a million snacks back there so I was up and down like a highway,” Vrabel told NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys. “I look up there and they were showing Tom and Julian, so I texted them real quick and I said, ‘Hey, did you guys get highlights for the basketball game?’ Because it looked like their hair was blonde. “So then, of course, they immediately were mad so they wanted to yell at me because I texted them something funny. They FaceTime’d me and we’re sitting there laughing and talking. Jules is sitting there yelling into the phone as loud as he possibly can. That is how it all went down, just like we would any other time. We were just laughing and joking.”

Vrabel is known for cracking jokes with his current players and former teammates, so this story shouldn’t surprise too many people.

Unfortunately the Buccaneers and Titans don’t face in the regular season, but the two sides do meet in the preseason. Perhaps, Vrabel will have another joke lined up for Brady.

If Brady, Edelman and Vrabel need to speak with each other anytime soon, they could always just hop on FaceTime.