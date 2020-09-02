Patriots Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver

Every season, there are a few surprising cuts that stun the entire NFL. Just moments ago, the New England Patriots parted ways with one of the more experienced wideouts on their roster.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are releasing Mohamed Sanu. This is a huge surprise considering the fact that New England acquired Sanu last year in exchange for a second-round pick.

Sanu never really found his footing in Foxborough. During the 2019 season, the Rutgers product had 26 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to his time with the Patriots, Sanu was making plays on a weekly basis for the Atlanta Falcons. He totaled over 2,500 receiving yards with the team in just over three seasons.

Though it’s never a good thing to get released right before the start of the season, Sanu should be able to find a new home fairly soon.

San Francisco expressed interest in Sanu prior to the trade deadline in 2019. Kyle Shanahan worked with Sanu during the 2016 season, so there is some familiarity there.

Another reason why the 49ers could be a team to watch is because injuries have really affected their receiving corps. Jalen Hurd, J.J. Nelson and Deebo Samuel all suffered injuries this offseason.

We’ll see if Sanu can revitalize his career elsewhere. As for the Patriots, their 2020 receiving corps should be led by Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry.